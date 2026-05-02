Revaluation of II PUC Commerce… With one more mark, Amruta becomes district topper

May 2, 2026

Her new score: 597 / 600

Mysore/Mysuru: Following revaluation of answer script, a II PUC Commerce student has emerged as a district topper and fourth as a State topper.

L. Amruta of Gangotri PU College, Bogadi Road in city, had scored 596 marks out of total 600 marks in the recent II PUC exams. She had stood as a second district topper and fifth State topper.

Following revaluation, the results of which was declared recently, she has got one more mark in Business Studies subject, taking her total score in the subject to 100 out of 100 against 99 she had scored earlier.

Subsequently, her total score stands at 597 out of 600.

Amruta, who was confident of securing 100 in both Business Studies & Accountancy, in which she had got 99 marks each, had applied for revaluation. While she got one mark in Business Studies after revaluation, her marks remain the same in Accountancy as 99. She has scored a centum in English, Economics and CS and 98 in Hindi.