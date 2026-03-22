50% commercial LPG supply to ease crisis for hotels
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50% commercial LPG supply to ease crisis for hotels

March 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Central Government has decided to supply 50% of the required commercial LPG cylinders to States, a move expected to ease the crisis faced by the hotel industry.

Expressing optimism, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda said, the situation is likely to improve from Monday, Mar. 23, with hotels gradually resuming operations.

According to Narayanagowda, the Centre’s decision is expected to bring relief to Mysuru’s hotel sector, where several establishments had been forced to shut down due to the shortage of commercial  LPG cylinders.

Earlier, the Centre had announced a 20 percent supply.  With the new 50 percent quota added to the earlier 20 percent, the city is expected to receive 50 percent of its requirement.

Mysuru requires around 4,000 commercial LPG cylinders every day. With the revised allocation, the city is likely to receive about 2,000 cylinders daily, which Narayanagowda said would help many closed hotels reopen and restore normal business.

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