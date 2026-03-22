Piped gas users asked to surrender LPG cylinders

March 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Customers who have received Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections in several parts of Mysuru city are being asked to surrender their domestic LPG cylinders, following directions from the Central Government.

State President of the LPG Distributors Association of India, Mehul J. Patel, told Star of Mysore that LPG supply management is now being streamlined using data provided by GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited).

Based on this data, households that have already shifted to PNG are being asked to return their LPG connections so that domestic cylinders can be redistributed to consumers who still depend on LPG.

PNG in Hootagalli

In Mysuru, areas such as Hootagalli have already been provided with PNG supply. Patel said, surrendering LPG cylinders by PNG users will help ensure an uninterrupted LPG supply to households that do not yet have access to piped gas.

He also said that oil companies — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — have committed to supplying 10,000 commercial LPG cylinders daily to Karnataka.

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs will oversee its distribution based on demand.

Patel clarified that there is no shortage of PNG, noting that about 50 percent of India’s supply is produced domestically, while the remaining 50 percent is imported. He added that oil companies are also taking steps to ensure there is no shortage of petrol and diesel.

Patel said that commercial LPG cylinders will be distributed only through agencies registered with oil companies and strictly in accordance with Government instructions. He warned that any illegal distribution of commercial cylinders or supply beyond authorised limits will invite action against the agency owners involved.

e-KYC mandatory

LPG consumers must complete e-KYC documentation and undergo a safety inspection. Without these mandatory procedures, LPG cylinder bookings will not be accepted.

Customers can complete e-KYC either at their gas agency office or through delivery personnel during cylinder distribution.