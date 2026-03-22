MCC scraps tonga stand project on footpath

March 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Bowing to strong public criticism, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has withdrawn its earlier move to set up a heritage tonga stand on the footpath near the Town Hall.

Star of Mysore had highlighted the issue in a front-page report titled ‘Footpath becomes… Tonga Stand’ published on Mar. 16, pointing out that the MCC had issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) for the construction.

The proposed structure was part of the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 project, under which ‘Tonga Experience Centres’ are planned in Mysuru. The overall project is estimated at Rs. 17 crore, with Rs. 1.90 crore earmarked for the tonga centres.

One such centre had been proposed along the Town Hall compound wall near Chamaraja Circle on the road leading to Ashoka Road.

Work had already begun at the site, with portions of the footpath dug up and construction materials placed for the concrete structure.

However, the work blocked the pedestrian walkway, forcing people to walk on the road and raising safety concerns. The move drew sharp criticism from the public, with residents warning of protests if the construction on the footpath continued.

Amid the mounting backlash, MCC officials dismantled the foundation that had been laid at the site. The footpath has now been cleared, allowing pedestrians to use the walkway again.

Blaming the MCC Commissioner for approving plans without conducting spot inspections, former MP Prathap Simha said the decision had led to a serious lapse. “Approvals are being given from the office without ground verification. Had a site visit been made, the impact on pedestrian movement would have been clear,” he said.

He also pointed out that the MCC has been functioning without an elected body since November 2023, alleging that officials are acting arbitrarily.