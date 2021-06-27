Mobile RT-PCR test
Coronavirus Update, News

June 27, 2021

MCC deploys vans to conduct on-the-spot test

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has deployed mobile RT-PCR testing vans in all nine zones of city to conduct COVID test on spot in a bid to check the spreading of pandemic.

This morning, each mobile team, comprising three Health Inspectors and a Supervisor, was deployed in every zone to conduct random testing. 

Since today being Sunday, the Corporation authorities had anticipated big crowd in public places to buy meat, fish and other essential items. 

The mobile team mainly targeted roadside vendors and footpath vendors as they come into contract with general public regularly. Firstly, the vendors were explained about the importance of COVID testing and also of vaccination. After this, the vendors volunteered to undergo testing.

Rajeshwari, Health Inspector, MCC, told Star of Mysore that her team, consisting of Jayanthi and Manjunath, both Health Inspectors, and Salim, Supervisor, reached fruit/ vegetable market at RMC, at 8 am and created awareness among roadside traders. It took some time for them for those people to undergo testing. However, after counselling, they underwent testing. Results will be sent to their mobile phones within 24 hours. The team had already done around 90 tests by 12.30 pm. “No target is given to us. We will do as much test as possible”.

She said the MCC has now taken up mobile testing since it has completed testing of primary and secondary contacts of the Corona positive patients. In fact, the number of positive cases was declining in the last four to five days and the Corporation wants to bring it down further. Random testing was one of the best methods to detect Corona cases. While symptomatic patients are advised to undergo RT-PCR testing, the asymptomatic persons are undergoing Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Rajeshwari said after RMC, they will go to the scrap yard to conduct random testing.

