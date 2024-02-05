e-toilets reek of official apathy

February 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The e-toilets built in several parts of the city to maintain hygiene in the city are rendered waste, turning into a safe haven for illicit activities.

During the initial years of Swachh Survekshan, e-toilets were built at 24 places in the city by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), with each unit costing Rs. 6.25 lakh. The users had to insert Rs. five coin to utilise the facility that was running on high-end technology, which also drew a good response. Even the people were of the opinion that, e-toilets were necessary to maintain hygiene in the city. What happened later was vice-versa.

MCC which built e-toilets with great enthusiasm lost the fizz, totally failing to take up any maintenance of these toilets. The number of users also dwindled gradually, with over a crore money spent on building the toilets going down the drain over the years.

The e-toilet near the Sub-Registrar’s Office at Ramakrishna Nagar reeks of unhygienic condition, failing to meet the purpose of catering to the huge influx of people visiting several Government offices in the vicinity. While it stands defunct, the door is lacking in strength, thus making it easy to open. The power supply is intact, thus inviting danger anytime.

As e-toilet is disused, public prefer to urinate in open near its door. The lid of water sump is also missing with pedestrians and stray animals facing the risk of falling into the gap due to any minute negligence. The park attached to this toilet is replete with liquor bottles, triggering fears among the people about for what purpose these toilets are being used.

This e-toilet is located in the limits of MCC Zonal Office-3 and the Officers should take a look into it at the earliest. Considering the number of people visiting Government Offices, the toilet should be repaired and maintained regularly. If continued to neglect, the situation will go out of hand and MCC Officers will be held accountable, warn general public.