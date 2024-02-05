Curtains on Paridrishya Intl. Festival of Short Films, Documentaries Karnataka

February 5, 2024

Initially, Film Institute was planned to come up in Mysuru, but it didn’t become a reality, with the Government not allotting the land. Similarly, with the denial of land by the Government near KRS, Film Sound and Negative Processing Institute went to Ooty. Children’s Film Institute earlier planned in Mysuru went Hyderabad way. It is all due to the self- centric stand of politicians that, the art in Karnataka is facing a pathetic situation. —S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu, Film Director

Mysore/Mysuru: Curtains came down on two-day Paridrishya second International Festival of Short Films and Documentaries Karnataka, organised by Mysuru Cinema Society and Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna, at Kaveri auditorium of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here on Sunday.

Over 300 films, representing more than 20 countries, were screened during the festival and 25 awards were distributed in different categories by national award winner, noted Kannada film director Padma Shri Girish Kasaravalli, film director S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu and Chairman of Mysuru Cinema Society Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar.

Speaking after distributing the Awards, Rajendra Singh Babu said: “Short films and documentaries are the first steps towards learning the art of film-making. Nowadays with the help of technology, short films and documentaries can be made easily and effectively. The wonderful experience of film making begins with the short films.”

Following are the Awards distributed in various categories:

Best Editing, Student Division – Lost In Memory (English) Short Film, Hindol H. Shihan; Professional Division – Pinny (Kannada) short film, Bhuvan Sathya; Best Scene Effect, Student Division – Dreams (English/ Hindi) – Short Film, Rishab Gogoi; Professional Division – Poor Puzhukkal (Malayalam) short film, Subin; Production Design, Student Division – C For Meow (Hindi) short film, Haratagna Pandya; Professional Division – Portrait (Bengali) Short Film, Sromona Ghosh and Kunal Chowdhury; Cinematography Student Division – The Home In Sound (Bengali), Asifuddin, Faudujjaman; Professional Division – Entangled (Marathi) Short Film, Suraj Thakur, Music; Student Division – Double Tick (Kannada) Short Film, Samvatsara; Professional Division – Portrait (Bengali), Bheeshma Prathim Chakraborthy; Music Design, Student Division – A Tiger El Der Ghor (Bengali, Hindi and Marathi) Short Film, Arka Dey; Professional Division – Entangled (Marathi) Short Film, Sunil Levi; Screen Play, Student Division – Asaivah (English) Veeen Vayapuri; Screen Play, Professional Division- Pinny (Kannada) Short Film, Bhuvan Sathya; Director, Student Division – Double Tick (Kannada) Short Film, K.R. Eshanya Sharma; Director, Professional Division – Portrait (Bengali) Short Film, Kunal Chowdhary; Best Actor Women, Student Division – Mutton (Hindi) Short Film, Falak Khan Champaran; Professional Division – Thunai (Tamil) Short Film, Leela Samson; Best Actor Male, Student Division- A Tiger El Dher Ghor (Bengali, Hindi and Marathi) Short Film, Somanath Mandal; Professional Division – Entangled (Marathi) Short Film, Rajesh R. Padnekar.

Documentary Special Mention, Student Division – Krishnan To Pinch Infinity (English), Gaurav Kumar Krishna; Professional Division – Birubala – The Fearless Crusader (English) Dheeraj Kashyap and Riki Daula; Best Documentary, Student Division – Lullaby Of Wives; Professional Division – Pen Mudra; Best Short Film, Student Division: ‘Sun Flowers Were The First One to Known’; Professional Division Portrait (Bengali).

Prior to awards presentation ceremony, Vidushi Nagalakshmi Nagarajan’s Bharatanatyam performance enthralled the audience.

‘Lure of Pan India may hit native stories’

Noted film director Girish Kasaravalli observed that “Kannada filmdom faces the risk of losing native stories if it falls prey to the lure of pan India market.”

Sharing his insights during an interaction on the topic ‘Kannadada Hosa Aleya Chitragalu’ (New Wave Cinemas in Kannada), organised as part of two-day Paridrishya second International Festival of Short Films and Documentaries, Karnataka, Girish Kasaravalli said: “Though the present day Kannada films are giving due prominence to the language, we should accept the fact that the influence of Tamil and Telugu films on Kannada films is huge. If Kannada filmdom falls to the lure of Pan India, we shall face whatever trouble Hindi cinemas had to face. The inevitable situation of losing the chance of building native stories will be created.”

“Kannada holds the credit of experimenting with new wave cinemas first, but the Golden Jubilee of new wave cinemas was celebrated in Kerala, due to the lack of interest shown by those involved with Kannada filmdom. The Sandalwood has immensely contributed to global cinema and I was lamenting over nobody identifying the contribution of Kannada cinema. Now, it has been addressed by Paridrishya,” opined Kasaravalli.

Socialist thinkings gave birth to new wave cinemas and Samskara was the first such film in Kannada. It set a trend of provoking scientific thinking methods than triggering emotions. Hence, Samskara is identified as first new wave cinema in Kannada, Kasaravalli added.