Uniform fare for taxi services

February 5, 2024

Inflated fares for rides during peak hours will no longer be applicable

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Transport Department has introduced standardised fares for taxis, applicable to all cab services, including both app-based ride-hailing providers such as Ola and Uber and non-app-based taxis.

The new tariff structure addresses several key points aimed at ensuring fairness and transparency in pricing.

A significant change is the elimination of surge pricing for app-based cab services. Surge pricing, which previously caused dissatisfaction among commuters due to inflated fares during peak hours, will no longer be applicable.

Under the revised fare structure, taxis are categorised into three classes based on the vehicle cost.

For vehicles costing under Rs. 10 lakh, the minimum fare is set at Rs. 100 for up to 4 km and Rs. 24 per additional kilometre.

Vehicles priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh have a minimum fare of Rs. 115 for up to 4 km, with an additional Rs. 28 for each subsequent kilometre. For vehicles exceeding Rs. 15 lakh, the fare for the initial 4 km is Rs. 130, and the subsequent per kilometre cost is Rs. 32.

Vehicles operating between midnight and 6 am are allowed to charge an extra 10 percent from the fixed rates during this period.

Waiting time charges are applicable after the first five minutes, with a rate of Re. 1 per minute. Cab aggregators are authorised to collect 5 percent GST and toll charges from the passengers.

Notably, luggage weighing up to 120 kg, including suitcases, bedding and personal belongings, will not incur additional charges. An extra fee of Rs. 7 applies for every additional 30 kg.

The Department emphasised that earlier, there were separate fare structures for app-based cabs and other city taxis, with variations based on air-conditioning.

The latest tariff revision aims to establish uniform rates for all taxi services.

Furthermore, it was noted that the operating licences of both Ola and Uber expired in 2021, yet they continued to run cabs and autos without renewal.