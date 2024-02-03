Film institutes suffer from poor patronage: Prakash Belawadi

February 3, 2024

Paridrishya second international festival of short films and documentaries Karnataka

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted film director and actor Prakash Belawadi bemoaned over how Film Training Institutes suffer from patronage, with the people getting carried over by misleading information about film institutes.

Speaking on the topic ‘An Approach to Film Making’ during the opening of two-day Paridrishya second International Festival of Short Films and Documentaries, organised by Mysuru Cinema Society at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) campus on Hunsur Road here this morning, Belawadi drew an analogy between how the parents respond for admissions called by Film Training Institute and Hotel Management Institute. They would prefer Hotel Management Institute over that of Film, to admit their children, he said.

“In the coming days, Robotics based jobs will be more in demand, with advancements in technology fast replacing all. Even in the recent Israel-Palestine war, drones were used in abundance and India has also has evinced interest to buy drones from USA. Be it teaching at schools or jobs, robots and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a key role and we have to adapt to the situation,” said Belawadi.

Recalling the early days of technology, Belawadi said: “During 1996, IBM introduced computer and former World No. 1 Chess player Garry Kasparov was invited to play chess with the Super computer (named Deep Blue). It was dismissed as a joke by most, but Kasparov agreed to make a move with the computer and also won the game. After five years, IBM invited him again for a chess game, when he lost to computer in the ninth round. Kasparov lauded the computer for its fast moves and IBM authorities said how they learnt from the wrong moves during the previous game that came in handy in (computer) winning against him.”

“I was a 21-year-old youth, when television hit the scenario during early 80s. We were watching two films per year and it was the only privilege. Now, we are hooked to media, especially youths who are so addicted that they explore multimedia irrespective of gadgets for 12 hours in a day. It is indeed a hurdle for personality development,” regretted Belawadi.

A total of 25 Awards have been announced for the best among 300 and odd short films from 20 countries received at the festival. The films will be screened for two days — today (Feb. 3) and tomorrow (Feb. 4) — at Kaveri and Nala Auditoriums at KSOU campus. The entry is free for all.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse and Chairman of Mysuru Cinema Society Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar were present.