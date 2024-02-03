‘Thanneer Komban’ dies hours after its release in Bandipur

February 3, 2024

Death due to blood clot in reproductive organs as tusker was pushed onto a truck by Kumki elephants

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Thaneer Komban’, the tusker from Hassan in Karnataka, that was captured by Kerala Forest Department by administering tranquilliser shots, died in Bandipur early this morning. The tusker reportedly fell unconscious soon after being released at the Rampura Elephant Camp at 2.30 am.

Karnataka Forest Department sources told Star of Mysore that the tusker died due to exhaustion as two tranquilliser darts were fired at it and added to the agony, the reluctant ‘Thaneer Komban’ was pushed by three Kumki elephants to a truck as against the normal practice of lifting the captured elephant through cranes.

As it was pushed around for more than one hour by the Kumki elephants, ‘Thaneer Komban’ sustained grievous injuries on its reproductive organs and veterinarians involved in the necropsy (post-mortem) said that they found blood clots in the reproductive organs near its tail part that could have resulted in its death. In addition, the elephant was exhausted in the capture operation and was brought in a truck overnight to Rampura.

Karnataka Forest Department had captured ‘Thanneer Komban’ from Sahara Estate in Hassan two weeks ago and was later released into Bandipur forests. The movements of the tusker were being monitored using the radio collar.

The tusker later strayed into the heart of Manandavadi town in Wayanad and created panic. A five-member expert committee will be appointed by the Kerala High Court to look into the series of events which finally led to the demise of the tusker.

Following its straying into human habitation in Wayanad and Manandavadi, permission was granted to the Kerala Forest Department to tranquillise and shift the elephant to the Rampura Elephant Camp in Bandipur where it was supposed to be tamed and trained.

Two darts fired

As per the information, the elephant was first darted at 5.45 pm yesterday. But much to the distress of the forest officials, the tusker moved to a swampy area inaccessible to vehicles after being darted. The second dart was fired at 7.15 pm as ‘Thaneer Komban’ was unaffected by the first dart.

The jumbo was finally captured by the Kerala Forest Department after efforts that lasted over nearly 17.5 hours. As per norms, after tranquillisation and capture, the elephant should have been given a reverse tranquillisation dart, for the tusker to revive and gain consciousness. However, it is not established yet if the staff had administered the reverse tranquillisation dart.

The elephant was transported in an animal ambulance under the watch of Kerala Police personnel, forest officials from Kerala and Karnataka and Rapid Response Team members. Pieces of timber were placed in the ambulance to allow controlled movement for the elephant. Experts from both Kerala and Karnataka are conducting the necropsy together and results are awaited.