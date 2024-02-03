Shift Waste Management Plant from Old Kesare: MLA GTD tells MCC

February 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda directed the officials concerned to shift the Waste Management Plant from Old Kesare in the city to a suitable place.

He came out with the above instruction during a meeting of officials from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC), Town Panchayats of Rammanahalli, Srirampura, Bogadi and Kadakola, convened at his office in the premises of Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road here yesterday.

The meeting was convened mainly to discuss the issues concerning Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency and the residents of Old Kesare, Kamanakere Hundi and surrounding villages that fall under the Constituency, had staged a protest recently demanding the shifting of Waste Management Plant from Old Kesare. Hence, steps must be taken to shift the Plant elsewhere before the issue blows out of proportion.

Besides, precautionary measures should be taken to ensure drinking water-related issues won’t recur in any parts of the Constituency during forthcoming summer. More quantity of water should be pumped from Kabini Dam to water storage unit near Talur. The officers should conduct inspection before any issues crop up, he instructed.

There are complaints about commercial establishments like shops and hotels mushrooming at Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, but without any trade license. The license should be issued if they meet the set criterion, he suggested.

With sewage water flowing through storm water drain at several localities in the city, the residents are put into trouble.

Action should be initiated against those who linked UGD to storm water drain. The Officers should ensure that all the basic infrastructural facilities are provided at private layouts, before they are handed over to local bodies and get clarity about the pending works.

e-Swathu should be given to Government Schools functioning at CMC and Town Panchayat limits and required funds should be set aside for the conservation of lakes in MCC, CMC and TP limits, giving due priority for conservation of water.

Leaders H.C. Raju, Hootagalli Suresh, Mahesh, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Additional Commissioner of MCC K.J. Sindhu, Hootagalli CMC Commissioner M. Sandeep, Chief Officers of Town Panchayats Basavaraju, Sridhar, Narasimha Murthy, Deepa and others were present.