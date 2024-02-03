Drinking water goes down the drain

February 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge quantity of water flowed waste with the drinking water pipe near Yadavagiri Railway Underbridge (RUB) at Bamboo Bazaar in the city damaged, with neither of the authorities concerned fixing the damage. The water was sprinkling like a fountain prompting the road users to exercise caution to avoid getting drenched.

Even though the damaged portion was covered by a sack and a stone was placed above, in a quick fix act, with none aware about the hands that fixed the gap, following a report published in Mysuru Mithra, the sister publication of Star of Mysore in today’s edition, water is still flowing waste, but the quantum of water has reduced to an extent. But, the official apathy is palpable.

Ironically, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), the water supply wing of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), is located nearby and the officials concerned had turned a blind eye, even as the water from the broken pipe was going down the drain. A vehicle rider, who stopped over after coming across this pipe, spared sometime to cover the damaged portion with a gunny bag.

VVWW authorities spend lakhs of rupees to creating awareness on judicious use of water, but how useful it would be, if the same authorities care a damn to fix the damaged pipe, until and unless the media reports in the interest of public.