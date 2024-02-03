CM Siddaramaiah to lead Congress Protest in New Delhi on Feb. 7
News

CM Siddaramaiah to lead Congress Protest in New Delhi on Feb. 7

February 3, 2024

Vijayanagar: Condemning the ‘injustice’ rendered to Congress-ruled Karnataka in the Union Budget, the Congress will stage a demonstration in New Delhi on Feb. 7.

Announcing this while speaking to press persons at the Helipad in Hampi University premises in Vijayanagar district yesterday, Siddaramaiah alleged that the Centre has displayed a step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka in the Union Budget.

He pointed out that though the Union Government was appealed for releasing Rs. 4,663 crore as drought-relief fund under NDRF over four months ago, the Centre is yet to release funds at a time when the State is reeling under severe drought.

Continuing his tirade against the Centre, Siddaramaiah said that the Union Government is yet to give Rs. 1,800 crore to buy crops from farmers under Minimum Support Price.

Also, the Centre has cut down its share in centrally sponsored projects and programmes to just 10 percent from the previous 75 percent, he said. He reiterated that he will be leading the Congress protest against the Centre’s continued discriminatory attitude towards the State in New Delhi on Feb. 7.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching