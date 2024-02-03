Numismatics and Philately Expo held

February 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A Numismatics and Philately Exhibition was organised at Hardwicke School on JLB road in city on Wednesday.

P.K. Keshavamurthy from Hunsur had exhibited coins, currencies and stamps in his collection at the exhibition organised by Indian Theatre Foundation in association with Hardwicke PU College and Indian Institute of Educational Theatre.

Coins made of gold, silver, brass, copper and other metals which were in circulation during the princely rule when the country formed of several princely States were kept on display along with related information.

Mention should be made of punch-marked coins of India which were introduced during 5th BC, coins that were in circulation during the reign of Greek and Roman empires, Kushans, Guptas, Shatavahanas, Kadambas, Cholas, Pandyas and other dynasties. The coins dating back to the period of Mughal Kings and their successors, Mysore (now Mysuru), Bijapur (Vijayapura), Portuguese and Independent India were displayed. The currency notes of the denominations of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 that were withdrawn from circulation following demonetisation in November 2016 and commemorative coins of various denominations like Rs. 1,000, Rs. 150, Rs.100, Rs. 75, Rs. 60, Rs. 50, Rs. 20 and Rs. 10 captivated the attention of visitors.

Foreign coins and currencies of Afghanistan, UAE, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Belgium, Brazil, Russia, Thailand and several other countries were exhibited. The life story of Jnanpith awardees like Kuvempu, D.R. Bendre, Dr. Masti Venkatesh Iyengar and K. Shivaram Karanth along with their commemorative stamps were on display.

The visitors had access to pamphlets containing notable achievements of Saint Purandaradasa, Saint Kanakadasa, Bhimsen Joshi, Sir MV, Sir C.V. Raman, Hindustani vocalist Dr. Gangubai Hanagal and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa.

The stamps on 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, Shivarathri Shivayogi Swamiji and Mysore Dasara gave a peek into vibrant history associated with them.

I was a BSNL employee and had a hobby of collecting stamps since my early days. I started collecting coins too since 1985 and the maiden philately and numismatics expo was held in 1992. I have conducted 157 exhibitions till date and have won awards at State and National-level exhibitions. Several students and public have acquired vital information by visiting the day-long exhibition held in Mysuru. — P.K. Keshavamurthy, Philatelist and Numismatist