February 3, 2024

Mandya: Rajyotsava awardee Tamburi Javaraiah (86) passed away in his residence at Basaralu village in the taluk early yesterday morning due to age-related illness.

Born at Basaralu in 1938 to a poor family, he studied only up to fifth standard and later took up Tatvapada rendition, which earned him fame.

A noted Tatvapada singer, Javaraiah was honoured with the Rajyotsava award in 2017 in recognition of his Tatvapada renditions.