Tiger carcass found in Bandipur
News

Tiger carcass found in Bandipur

February 3, 2024

Bandipur: A carcass of a tiger was found at Seegana Betta Circle of Maddur Range beat in Bandipur Tiger Reserve recently.

Forest staff, who noticed the carcass during their regular beat, examined the carcass and came to know that the dead tiger was aged between three and four years and had died of injuries it had sustained during a fight with another tiger. They immediately informed Bandipur Project Tiger Director Dr. Ramesh Kumar, who rushed to the spot along with ACF G. Ravindra, Maddur RFO B.M. Mallesh and Veterinarian Dr. Mirza Waseem.

Post-mortem was conducted as per the procedure in the presence of National Tiger Conservation Authority representative Krutika Alanahalli, voluntary organisation representative Raghuram, Deputy RFO Ravi Sangur and Forest Department staff Sanjay and Naveen during which porcupine quills were found pierced on its stomach.

Post-mortem was conducted as per the procedure in the presence of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representative Krutika Alanahalli, voluntary organisation representative Raghuram, Deputy RFO Ravi Sangur and Forest Department staff Sanjay and Naveen during which porcupine quills were found pierced on its stomach.

It is suspected that the tiger which had sustained injuries following a fight with another tiger had lost its ability to hunt large animals. As it was suffering from severe hunger, it had attempted to hunt a porcupine but again sustained injuries.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching