Tiger carcass found in Bandipur

February 3, 2024

Bandipur: A carcass of a tiger was found at Seegana Betta Circle of Maddur Range beat in Bandipur Tiger Reserve recently.

Forest staff, who noticed the carcass during their regular beat, examined the carcass and came to know that the dead tiger was aged between three and four years and had died of injuries it had sustained during a fight with another tiger. They immediately informed Bandipur Project Tiger Director Dr. Ramesh Kumar, who rushed to the spot along with ACF G. Ravindra, Maddur RFO B.M. Mallesh and Veterinarian Dr. Mirza Waseem.

Post-mortem was conducted as per the procedure in the presence of National Tiger Conservation Authority representative Krutika Alanahalli, voluntary organisation representative Raghuram, Deputy RFO Ravi Sangur and Forest Department staff Sanjay and Naveen during which porcupine quills were found pierced on its stomach.

It is suspected that the tiger which had sustained injuries following a fight with another tiger had lost its ability to hunt large animals. As it was suffering from severe hunger, it had attempted to hunt a porcupine but again sustained injuries.