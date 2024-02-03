MUDA Commissioner’s transfer order cancelled

February 3, 2024

A replay of 2022’s pattern of back-and-forth transfers and reinstatements within MUDA

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government, which initially transferred G.T. Dinesh Kumar, the Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has reversed its decision and instructed him to continue in his current position.

This volte-face by the Government occurred within 24 hours of the initial transfer order. The sudden decision to transfer a KAS Officer, especially in the Chief Minister’s home district, without careful consideration, has raised brows.

On Wednesday evening, the Government had transferred Arul Kumar, who was serving as Deputy Secretary, Department of Finance, as the MUDA Commissioner. However, in an order issued last evening, Undersecretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) Umadevi issued a notification saying that Dinesh Kumar’s transfer order has been withdrawn in the interests of administration.

Predicting that Dinesh Kumar’s transfer will be put on hold, Star of Mysore had published a report yesterday under the title ‘MUDA Commissioner’s transfer put on hold?’ and now, this newspaper’s prediction has proven accurate.

In 2021 also

This episode of a transfer and subsequent reinstatement at MUDA echoes a similar occurrence in 2022. At that time, the then MUDA Commissioner and KAS Officer, Dr. D.B. Natesh was abruptly transferred, leading to the appointment of the current Commissioner, G.T. Dinesh Kumar, in his place. Prior to joining MUDA, Dinesh Kumar had served as the Administrative Officer of Ghataprabha Command Area Development Authority in Belagavi.

Following the transfer order, Dr. Natesh approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) as the Government had transferred him before completing his two-year term. In a favourable decision for Dr. Natesh, the KAT ruled in his favour.

Armed with the KAT order, Dr. Natesh returned to assume the position of MUDA Commissioner, even though Dinesh had already served in that capacity for over 15 days. Subsequently, Dr. Natesh was transferred to a different post, leading to the Government’s reappointment of Dinesh Kumar as MUDA Commissioner.

Before Dr. Natesh’s 2022 transfer drama and the subsequent reinstatement, in June 2021, the Government transferred Dr. Natesh to the Veterinary Department in Bengaluru and appointed Sheelavanth M. Shivakumar as the MUDA Commissioner.

However, the Government conveyed an oral instruction to both Dr. Natesh and Shivakumar, advising them not to hand over charge of their respective posts. Remarkably, within a day, the Government reversed the transfer and cancelled the decision altogether.

Nanjangud Dy.SP

Recently, the Government transferred Nanjangud Dy.SP Govindaraju, replacing him with Sumith, who was awaiting a transfer order from State Intelligence. Surprisingly, even before Sumith could assume charge as Nanjangud Dy.SP, the Government rescinded the transfer and appointed him as Dy.SP of the Nagamangala Subdivision.

Adding to the complexity, Police Officer Raghu, initially waiting for a posting to State Intelligence, was then assigned as Nanjangud Dy.SP. Subsequently, Raghu assumed office in Nanjangud.

The apparent lack of awareness among senior officials at the DPAR regarding transfer rules and the KAT orders has raised questions among the public. Clear communication and understanding of KAT’s decisions could have averted the confusion surrounding these appointments. However, the cancellation of Sumith’s appointment and the subsequent appointment of Raghu as Nanjangud Dy.SP have triggered considerable debate.