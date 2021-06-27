Mysuru’s Guinness Record holder for tallest cactus Kashi Kuttappa passes away

June 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Accapanda Kashi Kuttappa (76), former Assistant Director in the Agriculture Department and a Guinness Record holder for tallest home-grown cactus, passed away at his residence in Siddarthanagar this morning.

He leaves behind his wife Jyothi, daughters Smitha and Neetha, sons-in-law and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this noon, according to family sources.

The cactus Kashi Kuttappa

and his family members had grown reached a record height of 45.8 feet and had fetched him the Guinness Record. Kashi himself had said that it took him and his family 22 years to grow the cactus that towered above his home. It is of Cactus-Cereus Grandflora that belongs to the family of ‘cactaceae’. This cactus is widely grown in the tropics of dry tracts and suits the desert climate.

Several tourists and nature lovers used to frequent Kashi’s house at Siddarthanagar to see the wonder plant. In fact, the road to Kashi’s house was arbitrarily named ‘Cactus Road’ and he was famous as ‘Cactus Kashi’.

The plant was grown and nourished since 1978 when it was 2.5 ft. tall. The Guinness Book of Records authorities accepted the cactus as the tallest and issued a certificate for the first time on Jan. 20, 1993 when the cactus was 35 feet 1 inch. The Guinness Records authorities awarded the longest cactus certificate for the second time in 1998, when the cactus had grown to the height of 44 feet and 9 inches.