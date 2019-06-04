Attempt to enter Guinness Record in Yoga at Mysuru dropped

Mysore: The District Administration has decided to hold the fifth edition of International Yoga Day in a grand manner at Mysore Race Course (MRC) premises on June 21, but it dropped the idea of conducting this event to make it to the Guinness World Record.

A decision to this effect was taken at the yoga preparations meeting chaired by District in- Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda held at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in city this morning.

The District Administration has shelved its idea of hosting this mega event in association with Yoga Federation of Mysore (YFM) which made all efforts in the last few months in a bid to break its own world records by inviting 1.25 lakh yoga enthusiasts to perform yoga at one particular location, due to lack of preparations, financial constraints and other reasons.

