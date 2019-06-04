CM to start his village stays from Gurmatkal from June 21

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has decided to start his popular village stay (Grama Vasthavya) programme from Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts in Hyderabad-Karnataka region, starting from June 21.

It looks like the State Government has carefully decided the districts for Kumaraswamy’s programme to dispel perception that the coalition government is focusing more on South Karnataka and neglecting North Karnataka region.

On June 21, the CM will stay in a village in Gurmatkal taluk in Yadgir district, and the next day, Kumaraswamy will stay in a village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district. On July 5 and 6, the CM will be camping in villages at Basavakalayan in Bidar and Sindhanur in Raichur district, according to a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Yesterday, the CM held a meeting with senior officers at his Official Residence ‘Krishna’ to discuss details of his village stay programme.

Earlier, State Tourism and Horticulture Minister S.R. Mahesh told that CM would begin his “Grama Vasthavya” from Kodagu district and even Kodagu Deputy Commissioner has been identifying the spot for the programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, who met the CM on Monday, said village stay programme will help to take the administration closer to people and also help to get feedback on implementation of government programmes.

CM has directed the officials to collect all the details of villages he stays and make necessary preparations for the success of this programme.

CM’s Economic Advisor Dr. S. Subramanya, Principal Secretary to CM Dr. E.V. Ramanareddy, Addl. Chief Secretary of Finance Dept. I.N.S. Prasad, CM’s Secretary Dr. S. Selvakumar and other officials were present.

