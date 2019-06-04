Seized vehicle missing from MCC premises traced in Tamil Nadu

Mysuru: The Jeep model Bolero vehicle, which had curiously gone missing from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) premises a few days ago, has been traced in Tamil Nadu.

The cable-loaded Bolero vehicle had been parked in the MCC premises after it was seized by an MCC team comprising of MCC Zone-5 Assistant Commissioner Mahesh, Development Officer Veeresh and other staff, in connection with illegal cable laying in MCC Ward 4 limits on April 30.

Following the seizure, the MCC Zone-5 officials, who had seized the cable-loaded vehicle, had handed over the keys to the Control Room after parking it in the MCC premises.

But the vehicle went missing from the MCC premises, where it was parked, about 10 days ago. The case got more murkier when the keys of the vehicle were found intact in the Control Room, even as the vehicle remained untraced.

After the incident came to light, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed and former Mayor Ayub Khan convened a meeting of top MCC officials on May 27 to seek an explanation in this regard.

As the officials failed to give a correct account of the missing vehicle, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath ordered the officials to lodge a Police complaint, following which a complaint was lodged with the jurisdictional KR Police.

Subsequent to the complaint, KR Police Inspector Narayanaswamy registered a case and started investigation.

Based on the information received during enquiry of the MCC staff and others, a team of KR Police succeeded in tracing the missing Bolero vehicle at Vaniyambadi town of Vellore district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The vehicle was said to have been parked in the premises of a Finance Company at Vaniyambadi town.

The Police have arrested two persons in this connection, who have been identified as the vehicle driver Pradeep and his accomplice Sukumar.

With the tracing of the seized vehicle, the MCC has heaved a sigh of relief, as the case had given rise to suspicions on how the vehicle went missing from the secured MCC premises.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the two arrested in the case have reportedly spilled the beans that the official who seized the vehicle had himself let off the vehicle after receiving Rs.40,000.

Following the claims of the accused, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag is said to have issued notices to MCC Zone-5 Development Officer and a driver of Abhaya team.

