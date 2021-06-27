“We did ‘Chief Minister’ make up for Siddharamaiah”

June 27, 2021

MLC C.M. Ibrahim explains current situation in Congress through wit, satire and sarcasm

Bengaluru: Former Union Minister and Congress MLC C.M. Ibrahim, known for his political statements laced with wit, satire and sarcasm, has said it was they who brought Siddharamaiah from Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), did make up and made him Chief Minister.

Comparing those who came to Congress from other parties to daughter-in-law, Ibrahim, in his own style said, she will be always new to any house. Can she be called as an outsider? After few days of coming to home, the keys automatically go to her hand.

Already, Siddharamaiah has got the key. Is it not true that they selected daughter-in-law and now the fight over an outsider or a new member does not hold water, he said at a news conference here yesterday.

“Who made Siddharamaiah the CM? Who brought him to the forefront during Bengaluru-Ballari Padayatra? It was they who told that he should be made the CM. We did ‘Chief Minister’ make up to him. Siddharamaiah may be a hero, but play a cassette to find out back ground singers. You don’t find the background singers. You know who implemented the populist programmes like rice for Rs. 1 per kg and Mid-Day meal? It is me. As Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board, I sat in Tamil Nadu for two days to study this welfare scheme, and brought it here. It became a successful scheme,” Ibrahim said.

On controversy surrounding about the next CM, he said let the Assembly elections be held first and his party win the polls. Then the newly-elected MLAs will select their leader. The standard practice in any national political party has been that the High Command will take 90 percent of the decision (and rest to the State leaders).

Commenting on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP, he said that Siddharamaiah had got a good team but the incumbent CM Yediyurappa didn’t get it. The Yediyurappa team consisted of himself and his son, B.Y. Vijayendra. But Yediyurappa has strong caste backing and in case he quits the party (BJP) will win only 40 seats, he added.

Individual worship is not allowed

Sounding caution about those who come to Congress and indulge in groupism, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar said such persons must not be inducted into party at any cost.

Talking to reporters in Hassan yesterday, he said that the doors are opened to only to those who agree to follow the party’s principle, ideology and leadership. The local Committees must go through the list of persons who wish to join Congress and then take decision.

Indirectly hitting at Chamarajpet MLA Zameed Ahmed Khan, Shivakumar said: “We don’t want those who believed in individual worship, groupism and harm the party. The doors are always opened for people who believed in ‘party worship’, principle and ideology of Congress.”