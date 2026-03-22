Is Mysuru going the Bengaluru way?

March 22, 2026

Mysuru adds 1.7 lakh vehicles in two years

Vehicle count crosses 16 lakh

Two-wheelers increase by 82%

Four-wheelers jump by 14%

Mysore/Mysuru: The controversy over 43 newly installed traffic signals in Mysuru, criticised by many as unnecessary at certain junctions and circles, has also brought the spotlight on the city’s fast-growing vehicle population.

Mysuru’s vehicle population crossed the 16-lakh mark in 2025, with the district adding more than 1.7 lakh vehicles in just two years, putting increasing pressure on infrastructure and traffic management.

According to data provided by Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy in the Legislative Assembly, in response to a question raised by Rajajinagar MLA S. Suresh Kumar, the total number of registered vehicles in Mysuru rose from 14,54,115 in 2023 to 15,39,464 in 2024, and further to 16,24,214 in 2025.

This represents an increase of 1,70,099 vehicles, or about 12% growth over the 2 years. Data, sourced from Regional Transport Office (RTO), says, between 2023 and 2024, Mysuru added 85,349 vehicles, followed by another 84,750 vehicles between 2024 & 2025, indicating a steady annual growth of over 5%.

Two-wheelers dominate

Two-wheelers continue to dominate the roads, accounting for nearly 82 percent of the total vehicles. Their numbers increased by 1,36,509 vehicles over two years, from 11,92,675 in 2023 to 13,29,184 in 2025, reflecting the continued dependence on affordable personal transport.

Four-wheelers, including private cars and taxis, form the second-largest segment, accounting for over 14 percent of the total vehicle population. Their numbers increased by 26,796 vehicles over two years, from 20,81,35 in 2023 to 23,4931 in 2025, registering an increase of about 14 percent.

Three-wheelers and buses

Interestingly, three-wheelers recorded the highest percentage growth at 16 percent, though on a smaller base, adding 6,211 vehicles between 2023 and 2025.

In contrast, buses that come under the mass transport sector, including private, school, college and factory buses (excluding KSRTC), recorded only a marginal increase of 583 vehicles during the same period, reflecting a growth rate of just 4 percent.

Increased vehicle density

With the steady rise in vehicles, Mysuru’s vehicle density is estimated at around 1,250 to 1,350 vehicles per 1,000 people. On the roads, this translates to roughly 800 to 1,000 vehicles per kilometre.

The trend highlights a growing dependence on private vehicles and raises concerns over traffic congestion, parking shortages and road capacity.

Traffic signals every 100 mts not practical solution: MCCI

‘Parking problems driving customers away’

K.B. Lingaraju, President of the Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI), has questioned the installation of 48 new traffic signals across Mysuru city, saying signals at unnecessary junctions could worsen delays.

“Installing signals every 100 metres is not practical. At junctions with little traffic, they only cause delays and frustration. Signals must be installed only where they are really needed, based on proper studies,” he told Star of Mysore.

Lingaraju also criticised the lack of public consultation. “Earlier, the Police and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) held public hearings before implementing traffic measures. Now decisions are taken unilaterally. Without proper studies and public opinion, such steps may prove ineffective.”

He said traffic remains manageable on working days but becomes severe in commercial areas during weekends and holidays. “Restricting or closing traffic in busy commercial zones on such days and promoting pedestrian movement could actually boost business,” he said.

Pointing to parking problems, he added that customers often avoid commercial areas due to heavy traffic and a lack of parking. “Sometimes it takes 30 minutes to an hour just to find parking. Many people prefer the outskirts or turn to online shopping. A pay-and-park system could help regulate parking,” he said.

Signals, automation key to traffic control: DCP

With Mysuru witnessing a rapid rise in vehicle numbers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj said the city continues to depend largely on a road network laid decades ago.

“Mysuru is evolving both as an emerging IT hub and a major tourist destination, which has intensified traffic pressure. On weekends, the situation becomes chaotic as the city turns into a transit point for thousands of tourists heading to nearby destinations,” he told Star of Mysore.

Admitting that infrastructure has not kept pace with the growing vehicle population, he said, relying solely on manpower is no longer practical. “We cannot deploy personnel at every junction. With traffic signals and automated systems, one officer can monitor multiple junctions,” he said.

Responding to concerns about new traffic signals being installed at several junctions, the DCP said both the Central and State Governments have taken note of the issue.

“Underpasses and flyovers are being planned at key junctions, including Kempegowda Circle near Manipal Hospital. Once completed, these projects are expected to ease traffic congestion,” he added.