What will happen to existing LPG agencies, staff?
News

What will happen to existing LPG agencies, staff?

February 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the gas pipeline project, former Mayor Ayub Khan told Star of Mysore this morning that there is an urgent need to discuss the pros and cons of the project and it was not right to implement the project without transparency, though it is claimed to be people-friendly.

“The disadvantages and advantages of the project must be discussed and it must be in the public domain. No one is asking for immediate implementation of the project and there is no tearing hurry. Now, gas is delivered to homes with a phone call or an SMS. Roads will be dug up for the project and who will pay for the repairs? Also, Rs. 7,000 has to be paid as a deposit apart from monthly charges and disconnection and reconnection charges. All these things must be discussed,” he demanded.

“There is a complete lack of information on the project and even the MLAs are not aware of the project implications and the aftermath. Unilateral attitude towards project implementation has caused confusion and there is no visibility. Also, there are many gas agencies that supply gas to Mysuru. What will happen to them and who will give them employment. There is an entire transport sector involved in the transportation of the LPG cylinders to homes. Who is speaking on the job loss,” he questioned.

