PM Modi shares devotional song on Chamundeshwari
News

PM Modi shares devotional song on Chamundeshwari

March 22, 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the devotional song ‘Chamundeshwari Amma’ from the 1970 Kannada classic ‘Sri Krishnadevaraya’, featuring legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar, drawing attention to the spiritual and cultural legacy of Kannada cinema.

On his official X account yesterday, the PM posted the song & wrote: “For those who place their devotion in Jagat Janani Chamundeshwari Amma, she grants new energy and strength.” He observed that devotion to the Mother Goddess fills the hearts of devotees with positive energy and spiritual strength.

Responding to the PM’s post, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar thanked him for highlighting the revered deity of Mysuru.

In a statement, Yaduveer said that unwavering devotion to Jaganmatha Chamundeshwari instils awareness and indomitable energy among devotees and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for sharing the song dedicated to the Goddess.

The PM also prayed to the Goddess for the welfare and prosperity of the nation in the new ‘Parabhava Nama Samvatsara’. The devotional song shared by him has since gained traction on social media, with several dignitaries and devotees responding to the post.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching