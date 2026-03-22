PM Modi shares devotional song on Chamundeshwari

March 22, 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the devotional song ‘Chamundeshwari Amma’ from the 1970 Kannada classic ‘Sri Krishnadevaraya’, featuring legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar, drawing attention to the spiritual and cultural legacy of Kannada cinema.

On his official X account yesterday, the PM posted the song & wrote: “For those who place their devotion in Jagat Janani Chamundeshwari Amma, she grants new energy and strength.” He observed that devotion to the Mother Goddess fills the hearts of devotees with positive energy and spiritual strength.

Responding to the PM’s post, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar thanked him for highlighting the revered deity of Mysuru.

In a statement, Yaduveer said that unwavering devotion to Jaganmatha Chamundeshwari instils awareness and indomitable energy among devotees and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for sharing the song dedicated to the Goddess.

The PM also prayed to the Goddess for the welfare and prosperity of the nation in the new ‘Parabhava Nama Samvatsara’. The devotional song shared by him has since gained traction on social media, with several dignitaries and devotees responding to the post.