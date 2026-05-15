3-day mango and jackfruit mela begins

May 15, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day mango and jackfruit mela, organised by the Department of Horticulture began in Kuppanna Park at Nazarbad in city this morning. Farmers from Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara districts are taking part in the mela to be held till May 17.

Over 15 varieties of mangoes including Badami, Raspuri, Mallika, Dasheri, Kesar, Sindoora, Gulab Khas, Rumani, Sakkare Gutti, Malgova, Lal Badshah, Sundari, Alphonso, Banganapalle, Kalapadi and Ratnagiri Alphonso among other varieties are being kept for display and sale. Mango is one of the major horticultural crops in Mysuru region and a total of 15,228 tonnes are being cultivated in a total of 2,975 acres in the district this year, said a press release from the Joint Director of Horticulture Department.

This apart, two varieties of jackfruit namely Chandra and Mysuru local are also on display and sale. Along with the fruits, the farmers have also kept varieties of mango and jackfruit saplings for sale at the premises.

Meanwhile, the Horticulture Department has also kept saplings of various ornamental, flowering, fruit and betel leaves plants and creepers on sale.

A total of 28 stalls have been put up at the venue for the farmers to display and sell mangoes and jackfruits.

The mela will be open for public from 9.30 am to 8.30 pm till May 17.