3 go missing
News

3 go missing

July 23, 2026

Mysuru: Two boys, housed in Ashadayaka Seva Trust Hostel in city, have gone missing since July 16 evening.

The missing boys are 12-year-old Rohit and 15-year-old Sharan. Rohit is 5.4 ft. tall, light brown complexioned, normal built, speaks Kannada and was wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts at the time of going missing.

Sharan is 4.9 ft. tall, light brown complexioned, speaks Kannada and was wearing a yellow colour checks shirt and blue jeans pant at the time of going missing.

Those having any information about the missing boys may contact Metagalli Police on Ph: 0821-2418115 or Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.

Elderly missing

A 73-year-old man has gone missing from Bannur Police limits.

The missing man is Mahadeva, a resident of Aravattige Koppal village in Bannur hobli of T. Narasipur taluk.

Mahadeva is medium built, sports white moustache and was wearing a grey coloured shorts, white dhoti and was carrying a towel. Those having any information about the missing man may contact Bannur Police Station on Ph: 08227-275632.

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