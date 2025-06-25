30,000 cusecs of water released from KRS Dam

June 25, 2025

Riverfront tourist spots shut amid rising water levels

Mysuru / Mandya: With heavy rains lashing the Cauvery River Basin and catchment areas of Kodagu, water release from KRS Dam stood at 30,000 cusecs this afternoon. It is likely to go up to 50,000 cusecs, as inflow continues to rise steadily.

As of this morning, inflow into the dam ranged between 18,300 and 20,315 cusecs. The inflow was 31,000 cusecs when we went to Press and is expected to increase further. Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has cautioned that outflow levels may be raised again, depending on the intensity of rainfall.

Residents in low-lying areas along riverbanks are urged to remain alert and take precautions to protect their property.

Tourist spots closed

In light of the swelling Cauvery River, Srirangapatna Tahsildar Parashuram Sathigeri has prohibited public access to all riverfront areas, including Balamuri, Edamuri, Triveni Sangama and Gosai Ghat. Bathing ghats at Nimishamba Temple and near Sriranganathaswamy Temple have also been sealed.

Boating stopped at Ranganathittu

Boating activities at the renowned Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary have been suspended due to rising water levels. However, tourists are still allowed entry into the sanctuary for viewing purposes.

According to officials, the sanctuary remains safe unless water discharge from the KRS Dam exceeds 90,000 to 1 lakh cusecs. If such levels are reached, the sanctuary will be closed to visitors entirely.

With above-normal rainfall predicted, the Mandya District Administration has stepped up flood preparedness efforts. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has chaired a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, drawing officials from key departments to discuss flood mitigation strategies.

All departments — including Fire and Emergency Services, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Forest Department, Tahsildars and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) — have been directed to set up 24×7 control rooms, equipped with emergency contact information for public access.

The Fire Department has been instructed to ensure all flood-response equipment, such as boats and life jackets, are in working order.

Authorities have also been asked to compile a list of trained local swimmers who can assist in rescue operations. So far, 67 flood-prone villages have been identified. Officials have been instructed to visit these areas and assess local conditions.

Tahsildars have been directed to convene Gram Panchayat-level meetings to implement preventive measures. If needed, relief centres must be established with basic facilities in place.