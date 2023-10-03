Increase in KRS Dam inflow brings some relief to farmers 

October 3, 2023

Srirangapatna: Due to good rainfall in the catchment area of River Cauvery in Kodagu, KRS Dam is filling up significantly, bringing some relief to farmers in Mandya and Mysuru districts.

Today, the inflow to KRS Dam has increased by 11,800 cusecs. For the past four days, there has been good rainfall in the Cauvery Basin, which has resulted in an increase in inflow.

On Monday morning, there was an inflow of 5,811 cusecs. Today, it has reached 11,800 cusecs. As the inflow has increased, the water level in the Dam is expected to touch 100 feet as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. soon.

Meanwhile, water is being continuously released to Tamil Nadu. The current level stands at 99.50 ft. with an inflow of 11,800 cusecs. There is an outflow of 1,592 cusecs. The maximum storage capacity of the KRS Dam is 49.452 tmcft and the current storage level is 22.453 tmcft.