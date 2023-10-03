Pramoda Devi visits KRS Dam; airs concern over depleting water level 

October 3, 2023

Srirangapatna: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore royal family has expressed deep concerns about the dwindling water levels in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya District.

During her visit to the Dam on Sunday evening, she highlighted the pressing issue of water scarcity plaguing the region. Her visit to this Dam comes at a time when Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are entangled in a bitter dispute over Cauvery water sharing, resulting in legal battles and contentious rhetoric by politicians.

“Every year, during this season, I visit the Dam. But this time, I am disappointed to see the water level. The monsoon has failed and there is inadequate water storage in Cauvery River Basin. In the coming days, we hope Lord Varuna (the Rain God) shows mercy. Rainfall is essential to alleviate the struggles of the farmers,” she remarked.

The critical drop in water level can be attributed to the failure of the Southwest Monsoon in the Cauvery River and its catchment areas. With insufficient rainfall, the Reservoir has witnessed a significant reduction in water storage.

Pramoda Devi offered her prayers for abundant rainfall, which holds the key to relieving the hardships faced by the farming community. She emphasised the urgent need for substantial precipitation to ensure a steady flow of water in the Cauvery River, which is a lifeline for countless farmers.

The current predicament underscores the challenges confronting farmers in managing their crops and fields due to inadequate monsoon rains. The hope now hinges on the benevolence of the Rain God, as the region eagerly awaits the much-needed relief.