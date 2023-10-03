Pramoda Devi visits KRS Dam; airs concern over depleting water level 
News, Top Stories

Pramoda Devi visits KRS Dam; airs concern over depleting water level 

October 3, 2023

Srirangapatna: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore royal family has expressed deep concerns about the dwindling water levels in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya District.

During her visit to the Dam on Sunday evening, she highlighted the pressing issue of water scarcity plaguing the region. Her visit to this Dam comes at a time when Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are entangled in a bitter dispute over Cauvery water sharing, resulting in legal battles and contentious rhetoric by politicians.

“Every year, during this season, I visit the Dam. But this time, I am disappointed to see the water level. The monsoon has failed and there is inadequate water storage in Cauvery River Basin. In the coming days, we hope Lord Varuna (the Rain God) shows mercy. Rainfall is essential to alleviate the                    struggles of the farmers,” she remarked.

The critical drop in water level can be attributed to the failure of the Southwest Monsoon in the Cauvery River and its catchment areas. With insufficient rainfall, the Reservoir has witnessed a significant reduction in water storage.

Pramoda Devi offered her prayers for abundant rainfall, which holds the key to relieving the hardships faced by the farming community. She emphasised the urgent need for substantial precipitation to ensure a steady flow of water in the Cauvery River, which is a lifeline for countless farmers.

The current predicament underscores the challenges confronting farmers in managing their crops and fields due to inadequate monsoon rains. The hope now hinges on the benevolence of the Rain God, as the region eagerly awaits the much-needed relief.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching