Former BJP Minister predicts fall of State Government after Sankranti

October 3, 2023

Bengaluru: Following senior JD(S) leader and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy’s prediction that the Congress Government in Karnataka will collapse within six months, BJP leader and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwara has stated that the Government will fall after forthcoming Sankranti (Jan. 15), well before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Yogeshwara shared his thoughts with reporters in Channapatna yesterday, saying, “Just as the Sun changes its path after Sankranti, a change in (State) politics is on the horizon and it’s doubtful that the Congress Government will survive.”

Continuing, he said, “Many MLAs do not trust this Government. They’ve practically become unemployed because there’s no work due to the Government’s funding shortages caused by guarantee schemes. I believe Congress legislators are contemplating to leave the party.”

However, Yogeshwara made it clear, “The BJP will not orchestrate any operation similar to what D.K. Shivakumar is doing. Instead, disgruntled Congress MLAs may independently rebel against the Government. Internal discord within the Congress has led to a power struggle for the positions of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. I am acquainted with 16 Congress MLAs and we communicate with each other regularly; they are inclined to revolt against the Government.”

Yogeshwara further said, “You will witness the consequences of these guarantees after the Sankranti festival.” Yogeshwara highlighted the dissatisfaction among party MLAs, especially those from the Lingayat community, who have expressed their discontent.

Referring to 92-year-old Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s public statement over the ruling party’s treatment of Lingayat leaders, Yogeshwar emphasised the significance of Shivashankarappa’s statement.

Furthermore, senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, has called for the appointment of a Dalit or Scheduled Tribe Deputy Chief Minister and named Dr. G Parameshwara and Satish Jarkiholi as deserving candidates.

Yogeshwara also criticised Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, accusing him of high-handedness in his Constituency. He confidently asserted, “The BJP will win the seat this time and the people will teach Suresh a lesson for his arrogance.”

Regarding the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Yogeshwara opined that it was necessary for both parties to counter DKS brothers and believed that it would benefit both of them. JD(S) received approval from its members for the alliance during a meeting held at Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse in Kethaganahalli on Sunday.

Yogeshwara revealed his plans, stating, “We will convene a meeting of Channapatna BJP leaders next week to persuade them about the alliance. Subsequently, we will have another meeting with JD(S) leaders. Whether I contest from Bengaluru Rural is at the discretion of the BJP high command; if they ask me to, I will. Otherwise, I will support the JD(S) candidate.”

Meanwhile, former BJP Minister R. Ashoka also predicted the downfall of the Congress Karnataka Government before Sankranti. He confidently asserted, “There’s no doubt. I am confident that the Government will collapse,” adding that Kumaraswamy is actively working to bring down the Government.