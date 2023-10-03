Technicalities of Chandrayaan-3 Mission captivate students

October 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Engineer and Scientist M.V. Roopa from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) delivered a motivational talk about the Chandrayaan-3 Mission at Marimalappa’s PU College in city recently.

Roopa, who serves as Deputy Project Director at ISRO-ISTRAC, shared valuable insights with the students. She provided in-depth information on various aspects of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. She also discussed the operational and technical intricacies, shedding light on the meticulous planning involved in India’s third Lunar Mission.

She emphasised that the Mission’s success was the result of a remarkable collaboration between experts in science, engineering, design, control and navigation. Roopa also conducted a technical walkthrough, explaining how LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit and positioned the integrated module in an Elliptic Parking Orbit (EPO).

She guided students through the phases of lunar lander, named Vikram, and lunar rover, named Pragyan, during their descent to the lunar surface. Following her presentation, Roopa engaged in an interactive session with students, who were captivated by the Mission’s details and eagerly asked questions to satisfy their curiosity.

Principal M.S. Vijaya introduced the guest speaker. Senior Chemistry Lecturer Dr. T. Mruthyunjaya Swamy welcomed.