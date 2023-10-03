Suttur Seer calls for lasting solution to Cauvery row

October 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Cauvery row continues to rage with no solution in sight, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji has called for an amicable and lasting solution to the long-pending issue.

In a press release, the Swamiji said that all the authorities concerned should utilise the necessary volume of Cauvery water for drinking water, agricultural and livestock needs of Karnataka and the excess water, if available, can be released to Tamil Nadu for its benefit.

Noting that the Cauvery row has again erupted, the Seer said that the row has been raging for centuries. Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has been successful every time in getting Cauvery water more than its needs, he said that however, at the same time, the farmers of Karnataka are facing water crisis.

Stating that the row has been causing a lot of problems in meeting even the drinking water needs of Mysuru, Bengaluru and other cities and towns in Cauvery basin, he asserted that the Karnataka Government has been coming to the rescue of farmers of the neighbouring State during crisis all the time.

Contending that the Karnataka Government has been implementing the orders of the Court, Tribunal and Authority, against all odds and public opinion, he said that neither Tamil Nadu nor any others concerned should take the State’s generosity as its helplessness.

“There is a need for finding a lasting solution to the row. A water-sharing formula depending upon the availability of water in reservoirs, should be evolved and this should be followed every year. There will be no problem in release of water if there is copious rainfall. But problems arise naturally whenever there is poor monsoon for which a distress water-sharing formula should be evolved,” he said.

“The Union Government, Supreme Court and the Tribunal should have consultations and form a Committee of irrigation experts from States other than Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This Committee should undertake a study for ascertaining facts and figures on storage and availability of water and come up with a lasting solution for the Cauvery row,” the Seer said.