4 arrested after assault sparks tension in Kodagu

February 28, 2026

Madikeri: A man was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths at Napoklu in Kodagu district yesterday during preparations for ‘Hindu Sangama’ rally scheduled for today (Feb. 28) at Ballamavati.

The injured has been identified as Appachira Gautham. He has been admitted to Kodagu District Hospital. According to the FIR, Gautham was tying a saffron flag to his jeep as part of publicity for the convention.

He had reportedly parked the vehicle near a shop to purchase provisions when a man from another community questioned him about the flag. When Gautham explained that it was related to ‘Hindu Sangama’ rally, the man allegedly abused him and attacked him with an iron rod. Four others are said to have joined him, using bats and sticks to assault Gautham.

Based on the complaint, the Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including charges of assault with intent to murder.

Kodagu SP R.N. Bindu Mani said that four persons, Siddique, Suhail, Nabi and Rashid, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Security tight

In view of the tension following the assault, security has been tightened in Napoklu and surrounding areas. Additional Police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

Soon after the incident, activists affiliated with various Hindu organisations staged a road block in Napoklu town for nearly three hours, demanding immediate arrest of those involved. The protest disrupted vehicular movement.

Dy.SP Chandrashekar and Circle Inspector Anoop Madappa rushed to the spot with additional personnel to pacify the protesters. The agitators insisted on the registration of an FIR and swift action against the accused. The blockade was withdrawn after the Police registered the case and assured action.

MP reacts

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said the attack on Hindu activists who were peacefully campaigning was deeply concerning. “I have directed the authorities to take appropriate action in this regard. I have also spoken with Kodagu SP to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for ‘Hindu Sangama’ meet scheduled in Ballamavati on Saturday,” he said.