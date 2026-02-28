Padayatra from T. Narasipur to Bengaluru, warns Opposition Leader R. Ashoka

February 28, 2026

Opposition to stadium plan at KSIC Filature Factory land in T. Narasipur

T. Narasipur: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka has warned of taking out a padayatra from T. Narasipur to Bengaluru, if the State Government doesn’t drop its plan to build a stadium at the land belonging to KSIC Filature Factory at Bhyrapura in the town. He was addressing the gathering, after participating in the protest being staged by the employees of Filature Factory here yesterday.

Saying that, he would raise the issue at the forming Budget Session in the Legislative Assembly that begins on Mar. 6, Ashoka said, if the Government continues its stance to go ahead with its stadium plan, the intensified protest will be staged inside and outside the house, on the lines of Dharwad, where the job aspirants hit the streets in large numbers demanding filling of vacant Government posts.

Factory employees

Over 2,000 employees are working in KSIC factories at T. Narasipur, Mysuru and Channapatna, who are apprehensive about their future. The Government has plans to shut down all the three factories and push employees to streets. The Government should take a step that should be a boon to factory workers, not inflict bane on them, advised Ashoka. Allaying the fears of factory workers, he asked them to stay calm, without getting panicky over the situation.

“Continue your protest and we will also fight for the cause from our end,” reassured Ashoka.

Underpaid

He also pointed out at how the factory workers are paid measly salary of Rs. 15,000 per month and a stipend of Rs. 3,000 for the trainees, without any lunch facility. While the factory has been increasing its profit year-on-year, touching Rs. 96 crore in this fiscal year. Even if Rs. 1 crore from the profit was set aside for hiking factory employees’ salary, their salary would have doubled, added Ashoka, who lamented over how factory continues to be ignored, without any development works.

Unscientific plan

Ashoka questioned the rationale behind five acres of land identified to construct the stadium, which he claimed was not enough, showing how the Government lacks common sense.

A minimum of 10 acres of land is required to build a stadium, he said, clarifying that he was not opposed to building a stadium, but the choice of land that is rich with over 500 tree species including teak, sandalwood, neem to name a few.

DC beware

“I also warn the Deputy Commissioner to be ready to face the consequences, if any works were taken up on securing the boundary of land earmarked for stadium, by building a compound wall. Aggressive protest will be staged, by laying siege to the work site,” said Ashoka.

Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, former MLC C. Ramesh, former MLA S. Balaraj, BJP Mysuru District Rural President Kumbralli Subbanna, leaders Thotadappa Basavaraj, Dr. Revanna, former Councillors R. Arjun and S.K. Kiran and others were present.