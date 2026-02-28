II PU exams begin amid tight Police security

February 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual II PU exam (2025-26)-1 of Karnataka State PU Board began at 51 centres across the district, including 28 in city, under tight Police security this morning.

On the first day today, Kannada and Arabic papers were held from 10 am to 1 pm.

As many as 35,835 students (15,660 boys and 20,122 girls) have registered for the exam in the district.

The question papers, which were kept at the District Treasury under round-the-clock surveillance, was transported to centres across the city and district in designated vehicles on 11 specified routes under the supervision of 33 Route Officers (3 officers for each route) and a Gunman for each vehicle in the presence of Police security as per the time schedule.

The district administration had taken all precautionary measures to prevent any question paper leaks or any other malpractices.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju monitoring the webcasting centre at DC Office in Mysuru this morning.

All the exam centres have been installed with CCTV cameras, which are continuously monitored at the webcasting centres set up at DC Office and PU Exam Board Office. The officers deputed at these centres monitored the activities, movements and happenings going on in all the exam centres.

The officers also regularly checked for any copying or other such exam malpractices by students and kept track on the functioning of the exam hall staff.

The Mobile Squads headed by an officer of the rank of Principal went around the exam centres to oversee and ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

Many students arrived at their respective exam centres well ahead of the scheduled time, accompanied by their parents or guardians. Also, parents were seen giving last minute tips to their wards.

The City Police have clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius around all the exam centres on all days of the exam.

On the second day (Mar.2), the exam for Geography, Statistics and Psychology papers will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

The II PU exam-1 will conclude on Mar.17, with papers of Vocational subjects (IT, Retail Marketing, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness).