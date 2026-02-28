MDA to e-auction 200 sites   

February 28, 2026

Auction process to begin on Mar. 11 and conclude on Apr. 7

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), previously Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has initiated the process of e-auctioning 200 corner and intermediate sites valued at Rs. 186 crore. The process of e-auction will begin from Mar. 11 after 6 pm and conclude on Apr. 7. The last date for expressing interest is Mar. 23 by 5 pm. This is the second e-auction after the rebranding of MUDA as MDA.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith said, “We have provided time till Mar. 23 for interested bidders to make the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) payments and get registered for the e-auction.”

“MDA has allocated 36 hours duration for the bidders to participate in each e-auction. During the previous e-auction, we had achieved a windfall of Rs. 113 crore from the sale of 100 sites and also rejected single bids for 70 sites,” he added.

The sites coming up for e-auction are those located in Nachanahalli-Kuppaluru 3rd Stage, ‘D’ Block; J.P. Nagar, 1st Stage, ‘F’ Block; Dattagalli 3rd Stage; Vijayanagar 4th Stage – 2nd Phase; Hebbal 1st and 2nd Stages; Vijayanagar 2nd Stage; Devanur 2nd Stage – 2nd Phase; Shanthaveri Gopal Gowda Nagar; Lal Bahadur Shastry Nagar; Lalithadripura (South); Gayathripuram 1st Stage; Sathagalli 2nd Stage; Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘B’ Zone and Vasanthanagar.

MDA has published advertisement pertaining to e-auction in newspapers to attract bidders.

Schedule of e-auction

• Direct bidding for e-auction of sites 1 to 50 will be held between 11 am of Mar. 26 and 4 pm of Mar. 27.

• Direct bidding for e-auction of sites 51 to 100 will be held between 11 am of Mar. 30 and 4 pm of Apr. 1

• Direct bidding for e-auction of sites 101 to 150 will be held between 11 am of Apr. 2 and 4 pm of Apr. 4

• Direct bidding for e-auction of sites 151 to 200 will be held between 11 am of Apr. 6 and 4 pm of Apr. 7.