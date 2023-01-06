MUDA clears encroachment on Park sites
January 6, 2023

Mysuru: Continuing the drive against encroachments of its landed properties, the MUDA in an early morning operation on Thursday, demolished unauthorised structures that had come up at three spots in the city — two in Bogadi and one in Dattagalli.

Upon learning that illegal structures had come up at the spots where MUDA had reserved land for setting up of Public parks at SBM layout and another spot in Bogadi and at a place in Dattagallli, the authorities, equipped with men and machinery carried out the demolition drive and evacuated the encroached park spaces.

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar said that he has directed the officials to initiate legal proceedings against those who had built unauthorised structures at the space meant for parks at three different spots. These structures were being used by encroachers for different commercial purposes, he added.

