Search on to trace the elusive leopards in CFTRI premises

January 6, 2023

10 cameras installed, cage placed

Two civet cats spotted inside compound

Mysuru: Following leopards scare in CFTRI campus, the Forest Department personnel have launched a search operation to trace the leopards but in vain. Though 10 cameras have been installed at various places in the CFTRI campus, none of the cameras have captured the movements of the leopards.

The leopards were spotted by security person Prabhakar, who was on his night rounds on Jan. 3 and he immediately alerted the CFTRI Director, who in turn informed the Forest Department. The Forest staff conducted a search operation to trace the leopards on Wednesday and Thursday but could not trace the leopards.

They even installed 10 cameras and placed a cage to trap the leopards. Apart from checking the footages of the 10 cameras, the Forest staff even went through the footages of all CCTV cameras installed by CFTRI in its campus but there was no trace of the leopards’ movement.

On Wednesday evening, a localite informed a Forest staff about the presence of a black leopard and when the Forest staff rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection, they found two civet cats.

The Forest staff said that maybe they saw the civet cats and assumed them to be leopards. The Forest staff are continuing their search operation today too.