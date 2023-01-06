City’s much-loved selfie spot strikes a dirty pose

January 6, 2023

Ironically, it was created to drive home the message of Swachh Bharat Mission

Mysuru: Mysuru city’s much-loved and perfect selfie spot named ‘Namma Mysuru Selfie Spot’ near Hardinge (Jayachamaraja Wadiyar) Circle has turned into a place of filth and dirt, thanks to the apathetic attitude of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) that wakes up only once in a year when the Swachh Survekshan survey begins and when the Cleanest City awards are announced.

Due to lack of maintenance, the place — in the heart of the city, that had once occupied a place of pride in one’s photo album — has turned into a place where no one will dare to go to take a photo now. The selfie spot was opened in October 2018 by the MCC in coordination with Namma Mysuru Foundation.

Before building a selfie zone, the MCC set up artificial waterfalls. Due to the amazing response from the public who thronged the area for photos and selfies, the place was redesigned and developed.

Mysuru City Corporation workers seen cleaning the ‘Namma Mysuru Selfie Spot’ near Hardinge Circle this morning following a report published in Mysuru Mithra (sister publication of Star of Mysore) yesterday.

Cleanest City message?

Ironically, the selfie spot was designed with the main intention of spreading the message highlighting the significance of maintaining cleanliness in Mysuru which bagged the ‘Cleanest City’ title twice in a row.

The place was designed with caparisoned Kumki elephants standing on either side of the Golden Howdah elephant. Besides, models of swans, deer and artificial rock waterfalls were designed to create a perfect ambience to reflect the history and culture of Mysuru.

On the other side of the selfie spot, a model of a Pourakarmika celebrating with ‘Cleanest City Award’ near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. A model of a home-maker standing near her house waiting for door-to-door garbage-collecting Pourakarmika, parking garbage-collecting autorickshaw model on the road and a model of a toilet at a corner was created to drive home the message of Swachh Bharat Mission, use of toilets and putting an end to open defecation.

While the elephant model was created to reflect the city’s vast history and tradition, the models of swan, deer and artificial rock waterfalls were created to mirror a clean environment and protection of water bodies and models of Pourakarmika, Mahatma Gandhi and toilet were created to indicate the importance of cleanliness.

Unfortunately, the selfie spot that was created with much hype to spread the message of cleanliness now lies in shambles. The MCC spent Rs. 40 lakh and the money has gone down the drain now.

MCC wakes up

Following a report published in Mysuru Mithra (sister publication of Star of Mysore) yesterday, MCC seems to have woken up from its slumber and deputed workers to clean the spot today.

We are ready to salvage and maintain the selfie spot but the MCC officers are not co-operating. We had brought the issue to the MCC’s notice many times but the authorities are indifferent. We are fed up with this attitude and we have abandoned the upkeep of the selfie spot. As there is no security provided to the place, thieves have stolen the bulbs and the motor fixed to pump water to the waterfalls. It is not possible for us to maintain the place all alone and the co-operation of the MCC is necessary, said Dasharath, President, Namma Mysuru Foundation