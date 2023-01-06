Australian Consul General visits Mysore Palace

January 6, 2023

Mysuru: Australian Consulate-General for South India, Sarah Kirlew, who is presently based in Chennai, visited the Mysore Palace today (Jan. 6) accompanied by her husband and children.

They were greeted by Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya with a Mysore Peta, shawl and sandalwood garland and were taken around the Palace.

Sarah was happy to see the Golden Howdah, Private Durbar Hall and also the garden at the Palace. After going around the Palace, the VVIP wrote the following in the Visitor’s Book:

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to see the beautiful Mysore Palace which has been so well-maintained. My particular thanks to Mr. Subramanya and to our guide Mr. Sunil. We had an unforgettable morning seeing these treasures of Karnataka’s history. Thank You again.”