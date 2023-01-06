Australian Consul General visits Mysore Palace
News

Australian Consul General visits Mysore Palace

January 6, 2023

Mysuru: Australian Consulate-General for South India, Sarah Kirlew, who is presently based in Chennai, visited the Mysore Palace today (Jan. 6) accompanied by her husband and children.

They were greeted by Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya with a Mysore Peta, shawl and sandalwood garland and were taken around the Palace.

Sarah was happy to see the Golden Howdah, Private Durbar Hall and also the garden at the Palace. After going around the Palace, the VVIP wrote the following in the Visitor’s Book:

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to see the beautiful Mysore Palace which has been so well-maintained. My particular thanks to Mr. Subramanya and to our guide Mr. Sunil. We had an unforgettable morning seeing these treasures of Karnataka’s history. Thank You again.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching