Vishwanath lashes out at HDK for Bombay remarks
January 6, 2023

January 6, 2023

Mysuru: Lashing out at former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) for  his remarks that alleged pimp K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi, who has been accused in a sexual assault case, had sent girls to Bombay to accompany the 17 rebel Legislators who had camped there after defection from the Congress and JD(S) in 2019,  BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that the JD(S) leader was making cheap remarks and no one need to take him (HDK) seriously.

Addressing press persons here on Thursday, Vishwanath took strong objection to Kumaraswamy’s remarks and said that HDK, who was a two-time Chief Minister, should speak with responsibility.

Observing that such cheap remarks does not bring any honour to the former CM, who comes from a family of politicians, he contended that Kumaraswamy was the one who was responsible for the disgruntled Legislators to leave him and go to Mumbai.

Calling HDK as a hit and run politician, who never takes anything to its logical end, the MLC said that the former CM was making such absurd statements in order to hide his own failures and fallacies when he headed the coalition Government.

Asserting that Kumaraswamy must not make such remarks based on the statement of some pimp, Vishwanath wanted to know whether the former CM had indeed seen Ravi sending girls to Mumbai.

The MLC also bemoaned that the current crop of politicians were destroying the path of rich tradition and the footprints of good administration of the erstwhile Mysore rulers and pioneers such as D. Devaraj Urs, S. Nijalingappa, Kengal Hanumanthaiah and Ramakrishna Hegde.

