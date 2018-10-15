Our city’s much-loved, perfect selfie spot

Mysuru: No travel is complete without capturing one’s special moment either on the smart phones or on cameras. Clicking pictures against exotic locations or just while travelling, has been a favourite pastime among the travellers.

Nowadays, travellers are so tech frenzy as they are quick to take smart phones and the selfie stick to capture that special moment and post it on the social networking site. The trend has captured the attention of individuals of all age groups and is very common among travellers while posing against numerous backgrounds.

Catering to this particular need, Dasara organisers have created a place where one can click some of the best selfies. It is called the ‘Namma Mysuru Selfie Spot’ near Hardinge (Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar) Circle.

Before building a selfie zone, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had set up artificial waterfalls and had left the site vacant. Now it has developed this spot and a large number of visitors throng this place for selfie moment.

The place has been designed with main the intention of spreading the message highlighting the significance of maintaining cleanliness in Mysuru that has bagged the ‘Cleanest City’ title.

This place has caparisoned Kumki elephants standing on the either sides of the main elephant carrying the Golden Howdah, besides the models of swan, deer and an artificial rock waterfalls. All these perfectly create an ambience that reflects the history and culture of Mysuru.

On the other side of the selfie, a model of a Pourakarmika celebrating with Cleanest City Award and a model of Mahatma Gandhi have been constructed. A model of a home-maker who stands near her house waiting for a door-to-door garbage collecting Pourakarmika, parking of garbage collecting autorickshaw model on the road and a model of toilet at a corner – all these drive the message of Swachha Bharath Abhiyan, urging people to use toilets and put an end to open defecation.

“The idea behind this selfie spot is to spread the message of cleanliness in this heritage city as houses with more than 200 heritage building. We want to attract tourists and that is the reason why we have illuminated the entire spot,” said MCC officials.

While the elephant model reflects the city’s vast history and tradition; swan, deer and artificial rock waterfalls mirrors clean environment and protection of water bodies. Models of Pourakarmika, Gandhi and toilet indicate the importance of cleanliness.

Construction contract

The contract of this selfie spot was awarded to DK Construction Company at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh. The spot was completed by 10-days and the company itself is maintaining and managing the spot.

Hundreds of visitors are thronging this spot and are clicking pictures and selfies with their mobile phones. This spot has emerged as a familiar hanging for selfie crazy people of all age groups.