Gun for that aromatic Biryani at Gun House Food Festival

Mysuru: Aromatic Biryani, North-Karnataka’s mouth-watering Jowar Rotti, Yennegai and Chutney offered at ‘Rotti Mane’ and other lip-smacking food items are drawing huge crowd of foodies at the Food Festival organised as part of Dasara at the historic Gun House Imperial Restaurant premises in city.

For many old-timers, fine dining at the iconic Gun House Imperial Restaurant is still a memory. And to introduce thousands of tourists and locals to the interesting cuisine served there in the past, a food festival has been organised by Chief Executive of Nagarjun Engineering Enterprises (from Bengaluru) S. Sunanda Girish.

It will be a month-long at the iconic Gun House which has nostalgic memories for people of Mysuru. The place is owned by erstwhile royal family’s Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Visitors are thronging the various stalls for Biriyani that is gently cooked in simmering heat and are enjoying as the meat melts in their mouths. Interestingly, not only the old timers who have eaten at the Gun House Restaurant in the past but youths and children too are making a beeline to have a sumptuous meal against the backdrop of the illuminated restaurant structure which will soon undergo renovation.

Organisers have made all arrangements for food connoisseurs to have a variety of Biriyanis from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Mangaluru, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and North India under one roof. Not only these, Desi Donne Biryani, Dum Biryani, Nati Koli Sambar, Hyderabadi and Mughal-style Biriyanis are in great demand.

Mutton, chicken, fish and other non-vegetarian dishes, vegetable Biriyani which is evergreen classic, aromatic and the most loved delicacies of people are pulling the crowds to the venue. Apart from speciality dishes, there are specialists who explain what a Biryani is before one digs into the plate. The popular ones are a hearty combination of spices, meat and rice studded with kewra and Dum method of Biryani which prepared by sealing the vessel thoroughly and keeping the lid closed to trap in the aroma.

Biryani, a complete meal in itself, is apt to suit all occasions — whether a hearty meal on a lazy Sunday afternoon or a grand, scrumptious indulgence at the dinner table. There are many varieties available here to please one and all, and this is the best time for foodies to taste and smell this aromatic speciality.

Rotti Mane

Another popular joint at the Gun House Food Festival is ‘Rotti Mane’ that serves North Karnataka’s famous dishes like Jowar Rotti, Shenga Chutney, Yennegai Playa, curds and spicy Red Chutney. Rotis are freshly made as ready-made Jowar Rotti tends to harden fast.

Food items snacks like Bangarpet Pani Puri, Masala Puri and coastal food items fish and prawns, different types of cakes, pastries, sweets, deserts, and juices are other highlights. Bengaluru-based NMPV caterers have taken up the cooking contract.

Bouncing castle for children

Regular cultural events in the evening, Bouncing Castle for children’s amusement, Pagoda-style German tents, and other temporary stalls structure with German Technology, clean wash rooms, and effective disposal of garbage have perfectly set a clean ambience for visitors to eat at peace.