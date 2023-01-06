Mysuru selected for tourism development under Swadesh Darshan Scheme

January 6, 2023

MP Pratap Simha moots round-the-year Exhibition

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has said that it is being mooted to organise exhibition at Dasara Exhibition Grounds 365 days of the year under the Central Government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme.Under Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Union Ministry of Tourism has chalked out plans to develop Mysuru city as a full-fledged tourist spot. The Centre had taken up works under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 to develop various tourist centres in the country in 2014-15 itself.

Addressing media persons at his Office in Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Simha said, “If the exhibition is hosted throughout the year, it will further encourage cottage industries, handicrafts, silk and eponymous Channapatna toy industries. Moreover, it will evolve as a permanent shopping hub for tourists.”

The very idea is to keep the exhibition grounds abuzz with activities throughout the year than hosting the exhibition only during Dasara, he said.

Under the scheme of Union Tourism Ministry, four to five districts had made efforts to tap the benefit, but finally only Mysuru city in Mysuru district and Hampi in Vijayanagar district were selected. As is the procedure, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared followed by technical and administrative approvals to go ahead, added Simha.

Substantiating his demand to name 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, after Cauvery river, Simha cited the instances of naming similar projects in North India after Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Delineating further, the MP said ‘Beginning from Bengaluru, the Expressway passes through Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Mysuru connecting Kodagu, which has Talacauvery the birth place of river Cauvery. Hence it is very much apt to name Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after Cauvery.’

However, Simha clarified that he has due respects for former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna who had recently suggested to name the said Expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Centre has issued an order to take up works utilising its own funds in Mysuru and Hampi.

In all, 36 tourism centres of 19 States in the country are identified and being developed. It is intended to address unemployment, promotion of indigenous produces with suitable market and development of tourist spots at the estimated cost of several hundreds of crores of rupees.

The Palaces in Mysore, Chamundeshwari temple and other centres of worship in Mysuru district will be developed. Along with this, the prominent tourist attractions like Srirangapatna and KRS dam in Mandya, temple towns of Nanjangud and Talkad among others will also be developed.

The tourist spots in Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts will also be included under Mysuru Tourism Circuit for development.