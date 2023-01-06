Three-day BJP SC Morcha National Executive Meet

January 6, 2023

CM to formally inaugurate the event tomorrow at Lalitha Mahal in city

Mysuru: The three-day SC Morcha National Executive Meeting of BJP began at Lalitha Mahal Hotel premises here this morning.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will formally inaugurate the meet at 10.30 am tomorrow (Jan.7).

: Huge cut-outs of BJP leaders cover the ornate pillars in the portico of the heritage Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in Mysuru as BJP flags dot the city roads.

On the first day today, BJP SC Morcha office-bearers from all the States visited select areas of the city from 10 am to 5 pm, during which they interacted with local residents, following which the National Executive Meeting will begin at 6 pm, under the leadership of SC Morcha National President Lal Singh Arya and State SC Morcha President and MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Tomorrow, the formal inauguration by CM Bommai, will be attended by State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, National BJP General Secretary C.T. Ravi, Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy, MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Ministers Govind Karjol, Prabhu Chouhan and S. Angara and a host of other party leaders and Morcha office-bearers. The valedictory will take place at 1 pm on Jan.8, which will be addressed by BJP National Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh.