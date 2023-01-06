Three-day BJP SC Morcha National Executive Meet
News

Three-day BJP SC Morcha National Executive Meet

January 6, 2023

CM to formally inaugurate the event tomorrow at Lalitha Mahal in city

Mysuru: The three-day SC Morcha National Executive Meeting of BJP began at Lalitha Mahal Hotel premises here this morning.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will formally inaugurate the meet at 10.30 am tomorrow (Jan.7).

BJP SC Morcha National Executive Meet
: Huge cut-outs of BJP leaders cover the ornate pillars in the portico of the heritage Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in Mysuru as BJP flags dot the city roads.

On the first day today, BJP SC Morcha office-bearers from all the States visited select areas of the city from 10 am to 5 pm, during which they interacted with local residents, following which the National Executive Meeting will begin at 6 pm, under the leadership of SC Morcha National President Lal Singh Arya and State SC Morcha President and MLC  Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

BJP SC Morcha National Executive Meet

Tomorrow, the formal inauguration by CM Bommai, will be attended by State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, National BJP General Secretary C.T. Ravi, Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy, MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Ministers Govind Karjol, Prabhu Chouhan and S. Angara and a host of other party leaders and Morcha office-bearers. The valedictory will take place at 1 pm on Jan.8, which will be addressed by BJP National Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh.

BJP SC Morcha National Executive Meet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching