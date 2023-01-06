Three-day Kannada Sahitya Sammelana begins at Haveri

January 6, 2023

Haveri: The three-day 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana got off to a colourful start at Haveri this morning, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurating the event at the District Headquarters of his home District.

The grand event began with the Sammelana President Dr. Doddarangegowda being brought in a chariot procession from Purasiddeshwara temple to the programme venue opposite Ajjayyana temple in the city outskirts, with over a 100 folk troupes and 1,500 artistes taking part.

CM Bommai inaugurated the mega Kannada Literary Meet at Kanaka-Sharif-Sarvajna Vedike at about 11.30 am. The inauguration of the annual literary event was scheduled at 10.30 am, but the Chief Minister was late by almost an hour as he, along with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, landed at Kolli Polytechnic College Helipad at about 11.15 am.

The CM and former CM were welcomed by Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Haveri District Minister Shivaram Hebbar, who is also the Hon. President of the Sammelana Reception Committee and a host of officials and other leaders.

The event features as many as 30 sessions over the three days. Many noted writers including Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, former CM and writer Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, actor Ramesh Aravind and other noted personalities will be taking part in the Sammelana, which has the theme ‘Saamarasyada Bhaava – Kannadada Jeeva’.

Haveri, which is known as ‘Santa Sharanara Naadu- Bhaavaikyada Beedu’, is hosting the event for the first time after it became a new district over 25 years ago, carved out of Dharwad district. The event is regarded as a celebration of Kannada and will discuss issues concerning Kannada Land, Language and Livelihood, among other issues like Kannada Culture, Literature, Arts etc.

Renowned humorist Gangavati Pranesh and others will entertain the gathering. Over 10,000 delegates are taking part in the event and the Haveri District Administration has made arrangements for accommodation and food for the delegates

The authorities have erected three massive dais for the grand spectacle. While the main dais (Vedike) has been named as ‘Kanaka-Sharifa-Sarvajna’ Vedike, the other two parallel ones are named as ‘Papu-Champa’ Vedike (after late writers Patil Puttappa and Chandrashekar Patil) and ‘Hanagal Kumara Shivayogigala’ Vedike.

The Health Department has deployed 330 medical staff including Doctors, Nurses and Para-medics. It has also kept ambulances ready at the venue.

Dr. Mahesh Joshi, President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, the representative body of Kannadigas, which is hosting the Sammelana with Government support, said that 86 Kannadiga achievers will be feted and 86 Kannada works will be released during the 86th Kannada Meet which concludes on Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, a section of progressive writers who are boycotting the event for ignoring some prominent Muslim and Dalit writers by the Parishat, have decided to hold a parallel meet at Bengaluru on Jan. 8.