430 COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru in a single day; 9 deaths

July 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a steep spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, Mysuru reported 430 Coronavirus infections on the evening of July 30.

This is the highest so far. Nine deaths have been reported and 70 patients have been discharged today.

With 430 cases in a single day, Mysuru has stood second in State today the first being Bengaluru Urban with 2233 positives.

Mysuru now has 4013 COVID-19 positive cases with 2661 active cases who are being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospitals, private hospitals and COVID Care facilities.

Mysuru has reported 137 COVID deaths. The increase in numbers gave been attributed to rapid testing. In all 1215 patients have been cured and discharged.

