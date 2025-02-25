5-day National Theatre Festival in city from tomorrow

February 25, 2025

Mysuru: Abhiyenthararu, a Theatre for Engineers, in association with Ministry of Culture, New Delhi, has organised a 5-day Rashtriya Ranga Utsava (National Theatre Festival) at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira here from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2.

Senior litterateur Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah will inaugurate the Fest tomorrow (Feb. 26) at 6.30 pm. Former Karnataka Nataka Academy Chairman Sreenivas G. Kappanna will preside. Rangayana Mysuru Director Sathish Tipatur, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan will be the chief guests.

The 5-day Theatre Fest features three Kannada, one Hindi and one English plays, starting at 7 pm every day. Entry ticket is Rs.100 for each play and season ticket is priced at Rs. 400. The schedule is as follows:

Abhiyenthararu President H.S. Suresh Babu (centre) and others releasing the Theatre Festival posters.

SCHEDULE

Feb. 26 – Shivoham (Kannada)

Team: Chronicles of India.

Design, Music & Direction By: Ganesh Mandarthi.

Artistes: Ganeshraj Gowda, Soubhaghya, Harisamashti, Veenajayashankar, Sharth, Roshan, Eshwar, Ananya, Kalashree, Gururaj, Sashidhar, Sindhu, Charith, Srikanth and Panaputra.

Feb. 27 – Ondu Vilaya Kathe (Kannada)

Team: Yuvashree, Bengaluru.

Written & Directed By: Sharath Parvathavani.

Cast & Crew: Siddarth Bhat, Apeksha, Charith, Akila R. Rao, Sumith Bekal, Sujay, Channagiri, Vijay Kulakarni, Prabhakar, Nagalakshmi and Veena.

Feb. 28 – Bag Dancing (English)

Team: Butai, Bengaluru.

Written By: Mike Kenny.

Designed & Directed By: Ujwala Rao

Artistes: Surabhi J. Herur and B.V. Shrunga.

Mar. 1 – Thu Jinda ‘Bhi’ Hai (Hindi)

Team: Abhinay Kalyan, Mumbai.

Designed & Directed By: Abhijeeth Zunjarrao.

Artistes: Parin More, Kshitij Gaikwad, Pranav Shedge, Sohan Shirke, Priyanshu More, Aryan Ansari, Mohit Ingale, Sushant Khilare, Akhilesh Khumbhar, Vijaya Nakhva, Amruta Shrigondakar, Bhumi Koli, Anamika Kamble, Shweta Kamble, Shreya Joshi and Ganesh Jagtap.