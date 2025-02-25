Court allows Snehamayi Krishna to personally argue in MUDA case

February 25, 2025

Bengaluru: The Special Court of Elected Representatives has allowed the complainant in the MUDA case Snehamayi Krishna to personally argue the case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, his brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and land owner J. Devaraju, without the assistance of a lawyer.

On Monday, the Court directed the Lokayukta Police to issue the necessary documents and the final report to Snehamayi Krishna by March 1, 2025.

After hearing arguments from Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Venkatesh Arabatti, representing Krishna, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat issued the order and adjourned the hearing to March 7 for Krishna’s submission.

Krishna had earlier filed an application under Section 173 of the Cr.PC, seeking permission to prosecute the case personally and requested a copy of the final report to support the prosecution. The Court granted both requests and instructed the registry to provide a complete copy of the final report filed by the Lokayukta Police for Krishna’s submissions.

Following this, a memo was submitted on behalf of the SPP, stating that the Lokayukta would provide all relevant documents to the complainant within a week at the Investigating Officer’s office in Mysuru.